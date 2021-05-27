Low-Key Lunch

Kate and William stopped at a local seafood spot that they enjoyed when they were students at St Andrews University.

“Their Royal Highnesses have been in the East Neuk of Fife today and surprised us by ending their visit with a takeaway fish supper, which the Duchess told us, was a lovely ‘trip down memory lane,'” Anstruther Fish Bar captioned via their official Facebook about the royal visit in May 2021. “They enjoyed the whole takeaway experience, as most visitors to Anstruther do, sitting on a bench by the harbour, while no doubt keeping a watchful eye out for the local, hungry seagulls!”