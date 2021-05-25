Pics

Prince William and Duchess Kate Are All Smiles on Scotland Tour Amid Prince Harry Drama

By
Duchess Kate Joins Prince William Scotland Ahead College Town Visit
 Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
8
7 / 8
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Sweet Treat

William snacked on ice cream at the Edinburgh care facility on Sunday.

Back to top