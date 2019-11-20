2019

While many reports alleged that Kate and Meghan weren’t on good terms, longtime royal filmmaker Nick Bullen claimed the rift was actually between William and Harry.

“All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public,” Bullen told Fox News in March 2019. “I think people don’t want to think about that with these two boys. These are two boys who lost their mother at a really early age, and the fairytale is that they are closer than ever and need each other, and I think that’s probably true. But equally they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives. They are moving to different parts of the country, different duties.”