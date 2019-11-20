2019

After Harry and Meghan announced their plans to skip Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II in November 2019, an insider told Us that his rift with William was partly to blame for the decision.

“Harry and Meghan are having a small Christmas with just immediate family instead of spending it at Sandringham. The rift between William and Harry is one of the main reasons behind their decision,” the insider said. “As it’s Archie’s first Christmas, they want it to be super special,” the insider reveals. “It’ll be just [Meghan’s mom] Doria [Ragland] and the three of them.”