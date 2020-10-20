2020

As of October 2020, Harry has yet to travel back to the U.K. since his March exit. “When the royal family were trying not to shout too hard at each other in January 2020 over Harry and Meghan’s departure, Prince Harry himself was not receptive to the idea of the separation being only for a year’s ‘trial’. But as this book went to press, the conclusion of that trial period was only six months distant – ending on 31 March 2021,” Lacey wrote in Battle of Brothers. “Without the intervention of COVID-19, Harry, Meghan and Archie were planning to return to Frogmore Cottage in the summer of 2020, and they were due to be shuttling back to Britain for a further visit over Christmas and New Year – in curious contradiction of their ecological disapproval of excessive transcontinental travel. Somehow, the acquisition of an [$14.65 million] mansion on the California coast has changed all that.”

The author also told Us that Charles may be the only person who can bring his sons back together.

“In the light of the rift, [William] and his father are much closer together. There are no more of these arguments. As for Harry, I would hope that the relationship between Harry and his father, which remains quite close and warm — as indeed is his relationship directly with the queen — that might be some way ahead for reconciliation,” Lacey said in October 2020. “I mean the obvious person to create or encourage your reconciliation is Charles. He hasn’t come into the picture so far as we know so far. It’s very interesting.”