Royals

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years

By
Prince William, Duchess Kate Staying With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During U.S. Visit Would Be ‘Lose-Lose,’ Royal Expert Says
Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton.
William and Kate planned a visit to the U.S. for the first time, but royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti predicted that it would be “somewhat unlikely” for them to stay with Harry and Meghan in California during their trip. “It’s like so many of these things — it’s a sort of lose-lose situation,” the British journalist exclusively told Us in November 2021. “If they get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side. And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work.”

