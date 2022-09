2022

While honoring the queen’s 70 years on the throne during her Platinum Jubilee, Harry and Meghan attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Inside the church, the Sussexes did not sit beside William and Kate. “Senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row,” a source explained after the event, noting that the decision was made “to avoid any unwanted attention.”