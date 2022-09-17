2022

The brothers walked side by side during a procession to Westminster Hall with the queen’s casket. But behind closed doors, a royal expert told Us that their relationship remained “dicey.”

“I think [Charles is] very careful and I think he’s trying to be subdued and trying to be a unifying figure. I think he needs to sell the British people, for example, on a number of things. And one of them is Camilla as queen,” Christopher Andersen told Us. “He’s gotta have all hands on deck, and that means having both William and Harry as partners as well. And I think the relationship with Harry and William is still dicey.”