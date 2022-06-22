2022

The Travalyst founder did not attend the U.K. memorial for his late grandfather nearly one year after Philip’s death, but he and Meghan did spend time with the queen in April 2022 on their way to the Invictus Games. Multiple sources confirmed to Us at the time that the Sussexes didn’t see William and Kate, who stepped out for the royal family’s annual Easter service days after Harry and Meghan’s surprise visit. However, one insider noted that the missed connection was “purely coincidental,” as William “happened to be skiing when Harry and Meghan were at Windsor Castle.”