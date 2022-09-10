September 2022

William issued a statement about the queen’s death several days after the palace’s initial announcement.

“I have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram, noting how glad he was that his children also had fond memories with her. “She was by my side at my happiest moments and she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”