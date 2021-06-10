Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

The pair posted two throwback Instagram photos of Philip. “Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday,” the caption read. “1 – The Duke transfers his role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to The Duchess of Cornwall, during a joint ceremony at Windsor Castle and Highgrove in July 2020 (PA). 2 – The young Prince Charles welcomes his father home from a trip to Malta in 1951 (PA).”

A separate post revealed that while visiting a floral exhibition at Garden Museum, Camilla, 73, received “a bouquet containing rosemary – a sign of remembrance on what would have been the 100th birthday of The Duke of Edinburgh.”