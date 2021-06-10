Prince Edward

The Earl of Wessex reflected on his father’s legacy while discussing The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in a Thursday Instagram video. “I think it’s very important that we keep a lot of the prizes and the trophies that he named, we’ll keep those going,” he said. “He was such a larger-than-life character, people want to continue to do that, which is great. As far as The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is concerned, yes, it’s very much alive and well, and I think it’s got a very important future.”