A double holiday. Sunday, June 21, serves as both Father’s Day and Prince William‘s 38th birthday — which means the family is celebrating.

“Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge’s birthday today,” Kensington Palace captioned two new photos of the future king with his kids, George, 6, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, on Sunday. In the pics, the kids crawled on top of William as he lay in the grass outside the family’s country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The official Instagram account shared another photo from the same shoot on Saturday, June 20, showing William with the kids on a swing. Proud mother, Duchess Kate, 38, took the pic.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow,” the caption read. “The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess.”

In honor of Father’s Day, the royal pair also shared throwback photos of them with their fathers — one of William with Prince Charles and one of Kate with her dad from when she was a young girl.

William recently opened up about becoming a father in a BBC documentary, released in May 2020.

“Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” he said in the interview. “It’s one of the most amazing moments of life but it’s also one of the scariest.”

