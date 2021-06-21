Prince William Through the Years: His Royal Life, Fatherhood and More

1997

Diana died in August 1997 at age 36 following a car accident in Paris. William was 15 at the time. “When you have something as traumatic as the death of your mother when you’re 15 … it will either make or break you,” he explained in the 2017 documentary Diana, 7 Days. “And I wouldn’t let it break me. I wanted it to make me. I wanted her to be proud of the person I would become, and I didn’t want her worried or her legacy to be that William or Harry were completely and utterly devastated by it and that all the hard work and all the love and all the energy she put into us when we were younger would go to waste.”