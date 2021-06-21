Prince William Through the Years: His Royal Life, Fatherhood and More

2019

Harry confirmed his rift with William in the October 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” the Duke of Sussex explained. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Harry gave an update on their relationship during his and wife Meghan Markle’s March 2021 CBS interview, revealing that the siblings were taking “space” from each other.