Prince William Through the Years: His Royal Life, Fatherhood and More

2022

After the queen’s death, Charles confirmed that his eldest son would be known henceforth as the Prince of Wales, which is the title reserved for the heir apparent. William also gained the title Duke of Cornwall, which was held by his father before he acceded to the throne.

“As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities, which I have undertaken for more than five decades,” Charles said during his first speech as king. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”