Royals Princes William and Harry: How They’ve Grown By Us Weekly Staff July 1, 2021 Chris Jackson/Getty Images 20 12 / 20 June 2008 Heir force! For their military posts, both William and Harry trained to fly a Griffin helicopter. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Going Somewhere This Weekend? Here are 4 Photo-Ready Fits You Need Right Now! So Much for the Duggar Dress Code! Pretty Much All of the ‘Counting On’ Girls Have Worn Pants Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos! More News