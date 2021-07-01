Royals Princes William and Harry: How They’ve Grown By Us Weekly Staff July 1, 2021 Neil Hall/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 20 18 / 20 May 2018 William repaid the favor by serving as Harry’s best man at his 2018 wedding to Meghan. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Going Somewhere This Weekend? Here are 4 Photo-Ready Fits You Need Right Now! So Much for the Duggar Dress Code! Pretty Much All of the ‘Counting On’ Girls Have Worn Pants Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos! More News