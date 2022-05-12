July 2020

Beatrice and Mozzi tied the knot in a “private wedding ceremony” at Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England in July 2020. Only 20 guests were in attendance, including the bride’s parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Mozzi’s parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The bride “wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947,” per the royal family’s official Instagram account.