March 2020

The couple, who were planning to get married in May 2020, announced that chosen to change their arrangements amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Us in March 2020. “In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.”

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people,” the statement continued. “Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”