September 2019

One year after they began dating, Beatrice and Mozzi announced that they were engaged. “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, shared her excitement for the couple via Instagram shortly after they announced the news. “Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be,” she wrote.