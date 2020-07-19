Just Married

Princess Beatrice Shares 1st Photos From Her Secret Wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

By
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leaving The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor after their wedding on July 17th 2020 in Windsor, England.  Benjamin Wheeler/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
4
3 / 4
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Newlyweds

The pair ducked under an entrance, surrounded by flowers.

Back to top