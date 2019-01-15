Princess Charlotte’s Sassiest Faces

Too cute! Princess Charlotte’s expressions often make headlines for stealing the spotlight at royal engagements.

Prince William and Duchess Kate welcomed Charlotte in May 2015. They are also parents of sons Prince George and Prince Louis.

“William and Kate very much prioritize bringing up the children in as normal an environment as possible over anything else,” a royal insider told Us Weekly in September 2018. “They haven’t lost sight of that.”

Another source told Us in December 2017 that Charlotte is Kate’s “shadow.”

“Wherever Kate goes, so does Charlotte. It’s adorable,” the source said. “As she’s home a lot more than George, Charlotte spends time in the kitchen ‘helping’ with things. Whenever the housekeeper or Kate is preparing food, Charlotte needs her own little toy set by her side to imitate.”

