Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

1995

The queen finally called for a divorce. “I think that even after the separation in 1992, they still carried on doing engagements. I don’t think Diana ever really wanted to truly give up,” royal expert Emma Cooper exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021. “Actually, it was the queen in the end [that] said, ‘You’re separated. You need to get divorced.’ And I think she never, ever — did she really want to do that? Look, I don’t know. It feels to me from the evidence of all the testimony that we had in her own words, that it was hard for her.”