1995

Diana gave her famously controversial interview with the BBC program Panorama. She believed that the royal family were incapable of seeing anything she did as successful. “Well, anything good I ever did nobody ever said a thing, never said, ´Well done’, or ´Was it OK?’ But if I tripped up, which invariably I did, because I was new at the game, a ton of bricks came down on me,” the Princess of Wales said.