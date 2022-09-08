Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Royals

Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

By
Prince Charles Breaks Silence After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: ‘A Moment of Greatest Sadness’
Queen Elizabeth II. Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
9
9 / 9
podcast

2021

The sovereign skipped Diana’s statue unveiling. The only Windsor-Mountbatten family members in attendance were Diana’s sons, William and Prince Harry, who were there with Diana’s siblings, Earl Charles Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

“The royals wanted to keep it very personal and not have many family members in attendance since that would be a takeaway from the special moment,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “This wasn’t a last-minute decision; it was decided on a few weeks ago that the other royals wouldn’t be attending. Meghan [Markle] just had her baby, [Duchess] Kate watched from afar with the kids, and same with the queen. Charles had said he didn’t want to be a distraction.”

Back to top