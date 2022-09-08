Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

2021

The sovereign skipped Diana’s statue unveiling. The only Windsor-Mountbatten family members in attendance were Diana’s sons, William and Prince Harry, who were there with Diana’s siblings, Earl Charles Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

“The royals wanted to keep it very personal and not have many family members in attendance since that would be a takeaway from the special moment,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “This wasn’t a last-minute decision; it was decided on a few weeks ago that the other royals wouldn’t be attending. Meghan [Markle] just had her baby, [Duchess] Kate watched from afar with the kids, and same with the queen. Charles had said he didn’t want to be a distraction.”