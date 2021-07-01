Every Actress Who's Played Princess Diana in Movies and TV

Emma Corrin

Nearly a decade before she debuted as Diana in The Crown, the My Policeman actress watched the wedding of Prince William and Duchess Kate from the wings. “I was with my friend Katherine and we got very, very swept up in the royal wedding fever, I think probably because we were both very bored and very single,” she recalled in June 2021. “So we decided to go. … When we were watching the footage back to see if we could get a glimpse of ourselves, we couldn’t see ourselves but we did see — in the middle of these crowds — this massive inflatable daffodil that she was holding up.”