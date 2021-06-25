A Family Affair

In June 2021, Kensington Palace confirmed that both Harry, who is currently in the U.K., and William would attend the unveiling along with other unnamed relatives of Diana. “Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday 1st July,” a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement. “In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present.”