Who’s Attending?

William and Harry are both expected to appear and pay homage to their late mother, despite their currently frosty relationship. “For all their differences, the two are still totally bonded on preserving their mother’s legacy,” a source told Us exclusively in March, shortly after Harry’s bombshell CBS tell-all.

Their wives’ presence at the event, however, remains up in the air. Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child this summer, and as was the case for Philip’s funeral in April, she may be unable to fly. Duchess Kate‘s attendance has also not yet been confirmed.