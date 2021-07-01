Royals Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling: All the Must-See Photos of the Sculpture, Prince William and Prince Harry By Meredith Nardino and Sarah Hearon July 1, 2021 Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock 7 6 / 7 Taking It All In William and Harry took a step back to admire the tribute to their mother. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News