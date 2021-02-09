She Battled Depression After Her Father’s Death

In 2016, three years after her dad, Dr. Ashok Chopra, lost his battle with stage IV cancer, the Bollywood star “fell into a depression,” she shares. “I was fortunate to be able to continue working, which was my salvation. Still, the time felt like a never-ending slump, a long sigh of sadness, a sort of pause in my life that lasted almost two years. … When I wasn’t feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad and isolated. No one understood what was going on inside of me, because I didn’t tell anyone. I’m not saying there weren’t a few bright spots, times when I delighted in the world around me. Mercifully, there were, and meeting Nick [in 2017] — however briefly — was one of them.”