She Was Bullied in High School for Being Indian

During the activist’s sophomore year at Newton North High School in Massachusetts, a group of bullies “would yell out to me: ‘Brownie, go back to your country!’ ‘Do you smell curry coming?’ ‘Go back on the elephant you came on,’” she recounts. “I was tired of being called names, having vile things written about me in the bathroom stalls and getting shoved against lockers and buses.”