Describing William and Harry

“Both were down to earth and friendly, just like their mother,” he said. “I spent quite a lot of time with the princes. They were really good kids. William was lovely and Harry was a cheeky, mischievous, naughty little boy who was loads of fun. We used to talk to the boys about the military, particularly when we were all on the Jonikal. They were fascinated and would sit on the deck and ask us question after question, which we answered as best we could.”