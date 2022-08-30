Working for Sylvester Stallone

Sansum also worked for Goldie Hawn, Jean-Claude Van Damme and the Rocky star.

“Sylvester Stallone was a nice guy but he is another film star who is quite tiny in real life,” he wrote. “He was a good bloke though and never gave us any grief. While we were looking after him in France, word got out that he was in a store and there was a crush to get at him, so we had to take him out of there. I think Sly was panicking a bit but one of our guys told him, ‘Put your hand in the back of my belt and hold your girlfriend’s hand and I will get you both through the crowd.’ He then used his eye contact and bulk to force his way through while Rambo followed, holding onto his belt.”