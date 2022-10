James Kennedy

During an interview at BravoCon, the professional DJ admitted he wasn’t happy with Schwartz and Leviss getting closer.

“Now, it’s Schwartz. I don’t know. She is homey-hopping a little bit,” James said about his ex-girlfriend, noting that the situation created a rift between him and his costars. “Oh, yeah. We’ll see how it unfolds on the season. But now it is real friendships. It’s real emotions. So that’s why it gets so deep.”