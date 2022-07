Lala Kent

The Give Them Lala Beauty entrepreneur told Us that Cartwright was one of her “dearest friends” and hoped the two women could work it out.

“I hate that [the show makes our friendships messy]. I’m like, ‘Why can’t we just have normal lives?’” she added. “It’s like, ‘Bitch, because if you were a normal person that didn’t hold onto petty s—t [then] you wouldn’t have a TV show!’