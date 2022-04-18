Seeing James and Raquel Split Empowered Her to End Things

Maloney revealed to Us Weekly exclusively in April 2022 that while she had been “kind of processing information and my feelings sort of alone,” before deciding to call it quits with Schwartz, seeing costars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy end their engagement made her feel like she was making the right decision. “When they announced [that] at the reunion that they had broken it up … it was a bit empowering because when you’re trying to figure out what to do and you see other people be strong and their convictions like that, you’re like, ‘All right, I can do it, I can do it.'”