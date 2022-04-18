She’s ‘Open’ to Dating — But Not Looking

“I’m very open at this point [to the possibility of meeting someone],” Maloney told Us about dating after her divorce. “The dating apps really scare me so I don’t know if that will happen or definitely not anytime soon. But I mean, let’s say if I was, like, out and there was, like, some little kissing sort of situation, I wouldn’t turn it down. I’m open because I think it could be maybe potentially healthy or maybe good for the ego.”

She added: “I’m not trying to get a boyfriend or a relationship anytime soon, but I don’t see any problem in going on a date or just, you know, flirting with someone.”