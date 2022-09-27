The Moment She Knew It Was Over

“Subconsciously [I knew] maybe longer because I was aware of these certain patterns and behaviors of things I was not OK with. I started to feel really uneasy about things,” Maloney said in a resurfaced clip from the “Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford” podcast in June 2022.

For the former SUR waitress, Schwartz’s approach to their marriage caused her to reconsider the future. “I felt like he was choosing everyone else in the room and in his life before me. I was like, I don’t know that I’m in love anymore,” she added at the time. “It’s really scary because when you’re with someone for so long and it’s so familiar and so comfortable and so safe, you don’t check in with those emotions.”