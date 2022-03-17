Top 5

Stories

Splits

Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Split: Everything We Know

By
Vanderpump Rules Katie Maloney Tom Schwartz Relationship Timeline
 KCR/Shutterstock
5
2 / 5
podcast

They Were Fighting a Lot

A source told Us in March that the TV personalities “got into a lot of arguments” and weren’t “seeing eye-to-eye” on their relationship before calling it quits. “They tried for a long time to make it work but the truth is they’ve been struggling as a couple these past few months.”  

While Schwartz “really wanted it to last between them,” Maloney “wanted for it to be over,” a second source revealed.   

A third insider added, “People tend to grow apart after spending years together and that’s what happened.”  

Back to top