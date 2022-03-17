They Were Fighting a Lot

A source told Us in March that the TV personalities “got into a lot of arguments” and weren’t “seeing eye-to-eye” on their relationship before calling it quits. “They tried for a long time to make it work but the truth is they’ve been struggling as a couple these past few months.”

While Schwartz “really wanted it to last between them,” Maloney “wanted for it to be over,” a second source revealed.

A third insider added, “People tend to grow apart after spending years together and that’s what happened.”