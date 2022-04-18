They’re Helping Each Other Find New Homes

As they prepare to sell the home they still both live in, Maloney and Schwartz have been doing their best to help one another through the moving process. “We’re kind of in the process of figuring out our next moves of where we’re gonna live and what that’s gonna be like,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host told Us. “So, we’ve kind of been sharing listings, apartment listings or condo listings with each other. We wanna stay in the same area because we both have the dogs and we’re gonna, like, split custody of that. It’s important to be near each other for that regard.”