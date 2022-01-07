The Actual Breakup

The former Miss Sonoma County pointed to a moment when the duo were watching episodes of Vanderpump Rules ahead of filming the season 9 reunion as a catalyst for the split.

“[We watched] the scene where Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were having their breakup and James laughs and he’s like, ‘Why couldn’t I have a funny story line?’ And I was like ‘Seriously, you could have if you wanted to,’” she recalled. “He’s like, ‘What the hell does that mean? … Tell me what you mean by that.’ I told him, ‘Well, you have control over your actions and you decided that you were going to make whatever story line about, not that it was about me, but it wasn’t supporting me emotionally the way that I needed to be supported.”

After explaining herself, she remembered Kennedy admitting that he didn’t know she felt that way, but Leviss proceeded to call off their relationship. “The conversation just kept going and it was like word vomit,” she continued, noting that she told him that she couldn’t keep it in any longer. “So I just told him, ‘My heart isn’t in it anymore. I don’t appreciate the way that you treat other people. it’s not how I treat other people. And a piece of me dies inside each time you mistreat somebody.’”

Although the DJ asked if there was anything he could do to change her mind, and asked for a second chance, it was too late. She told him, “I gave you another chance. And that led us here,” to which Kennedy replied, “OK, I see it in your eyes. It’s over.”