Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Speaks Out for 1st Time After James Kennedy Split: Details Her Exit Strategy, Where They Stand

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss at the PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin launch event in Los Angeles, California on November 5, 2018. Broadimage/Shutterstock
Trust Is Super Important

Leviss recalled on Friday that a producer once asked both her and Kennedy during a joint interview whether they trust each other. When Kennedy shared his answer, Leviss remembered being taken aback.

“James said, ‘No, I do not trust Raquel,’” she claimed, adding that it made her feel like “crap” to hear that. “I’ve given him the benefit of doubt so many times and I’ve trusted him to go play at shows and he’ll always come back. He wouldn’t have that same trust for me,” she said. “If you don’t have trust, it’s not going to last.”

