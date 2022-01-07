When She Knew It Was Over

“There wasn’t one thing exactly [that led to the split],” she explained. “James has always felt like my parents haven’t embraced him into the family the way that he wanted to be. I found myself making excuses for him [after an argument he had with my dad]. It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well.”

Leviss recalled keeping up appearances the week of Thanksgiving when the pair went to Disneyland with pals Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. “I felt like I had to put on an act for that, just to make sure that I was safe,” the TV personality continued. “Disneyland just isn’t as fun when you aren’t in love with the person that you’re with anymore, so it wasn’t my favorite experience. I’m so happy that Ariana and Tom came.”