Royals

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s Love Story: A Timeline of the Royal Couple’s Seven-Decade Relationship

By
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
 Fox Photos/Getty Images
29
9 / 29
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

March 1964: Birth of Edward

The couple welcomed their fourth and last child, Edward Antony Richard Louis, on March 10, 1964.

Back to top