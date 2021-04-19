Royals Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s Love Story: A Timeline of the Royal Couple’s Seven-Decade Relationship By Dan Clarendon April 19, 2021 Shutterstock 29 24 / 29 May 2018: Celebrating Love The royal pair attended the wedding of Duchess Meghan and their grandson Prince Harry. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News