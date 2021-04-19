November 1992: Elizabeth’s “Annus Horribilus”

“1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure,” Elizabeth said in a speech commemorating her 40th year as queen. “In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an annus horribilis.”

That year alone, Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation after 11 years of marriage, Prince Andrew separated from wife Sarah Ferguson, Anne divorced Mark Phillips, and Windsor Castle was severely damaged in a fire.