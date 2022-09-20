September 2022: Buried Together

After a state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the queen had a committal service at St George’s Chapel. Her coffin was lowered into the royal vault as the televised memorial ended. Hours later, she was laid to rest privately alongside her late husband.

“A Private Burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel later that evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor,” the royal website announced on Monday, September 19, in the official recap of the state funeral held hours earlier. “The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel.”