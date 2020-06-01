Royals Queen Elizabeth II, 94, Goes Horseback Riding While Self-Isolating at Windsor Castle By Sarah Hearon June 1, 2020 MEGA 5 1 / 5 Just a Number Queen Elizabeth has been riding horses for 90 years and showed no signs of slowing down. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Flattering, Fan-Favorite Shorts Won’t Chafe — Or Ride Up! These Reusable Face Masks Are Designed for Profound Protection These Adorable Tory Burch Flip Flops Are on Sale Right Now — Just $39 More News