Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Mozzi, who wed Andrew and Ferguson’s daughter Princess Beatrice in July 2020, was equally heartbroken to learn about the late regent’s death.

“Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours. What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she’s left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” he wrote via Instagram. “Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend wonderful time with her this summer. Rest in Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted 💔.”